Black Jacket Symphony: The Wall tickets on sale in Colorado Springs

Black Jacket Symphony: Pink Floyd’s The Wall brings a note-for-note recreation of the landmark album to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on March 27, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Known for meticulous musicianship and immersive production, the troupe performs the classic front to back before a second set of Floyd favorites.

Tickets for March 27 are on sale now. Purchase at the Pikes Peak Center box office or shop at ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees and clear, upfront pricing at checkout.

This live experience pairs pristine audio with dramatic lighting and visuals that evoke the original tour’s scale while keeping the focus on the music. From “Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)” to “Comfortably Numb,” audiences can expect faithful arrangements that highlight the album’s emotional arc and guitar heroics.

Set in the heart of downtown, Pikes Peak Center offers comfortable seating and excellent sightlines, making it a fitting room for a show built on dynamics and detail. Whether you’re a lifelong Floyd fan or discovering the album’s power on stage for the first time, this is a can’t-miss night in Colorado Springs.

Shop for Black Jacket Symphony: The Wall tickets at Pikes Peak Center on March 27, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Black Jacket Symphony: Pink Floyd’s The Wall tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.