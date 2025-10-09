Blood Orange tickets on sale in Houston at Bayou Music Center

Blood Orange brings a genre-blending set to Bayou Music Center in Houston on Mar. 6, 2026. Expect sleek production and a setlist that moves from hushed, atmospheric moments to dance-ready grooves.

Tickets for the Mar. 6 show are on sale now through the Bayou Music Center box office and ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Located downtown, Bayou Music Center offers excellent sightlines and a flexible floor that suits both immersive lighting and textured sound design. It’s an ideal room for Blood Orange’s nuanced arrangements and live band dynamics.

Houston fans can look forward to a stylish night of modern pop, R&B, and indie influences delivered with precision and mood.

Shop for Blood Orange tickets at Bayou Music Center on March 6, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Blood Orange tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.