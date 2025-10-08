Blue Man Group tickets on sale in Houston at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Blue Man Group brings its unique blend of comedy, music, and multimedia theatrics to Jones Hall for the Performing Arts in Houston, Texas, for a weeklong run from April 7–12, 2026. The international sensation invites audiences to experience an unforgettable fusion of rhythm, color, and creativity.

Tickets for all Houston performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Jones Hall box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live shows with no hidden service fees.

Known for its interactive performances and inventive visuals, Blue Man Group delivers an energetic production that appeals to all ages. From drumming on paint-splattered pipes to hilarious audience moments, every show is a spectacle of sound and surprise.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or first-time attendee, Blue Man Group’s Houston engagement is a must-see event blending humor, technology, and imagination into a one-of-a-kind experience.

Upcoming Houston Performances

