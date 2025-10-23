Bon Jovi Launch 2026 Dates in New York Before Heading to Europe

Bon Jovi will return to the road in 2026 for their first full tour in four years. The announcement comes after frontman Jon Bon Jovi’s recovery from vocal surgery, which had sidelined the singer since 2022.

The band will launch the run with a four-night residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 7, 9, 12, and 14. Following the New York shows, Bon Jovi will head to Europe for stadium performances in Edinburgh, Dublin, and London. Those dates include Murrayfield Stadium on August 28, Croke Park on August 30, and Wembley Stadium on September 4.

Bon Jovi have performed only a handful of shows since wrapping their Spring 2022 tour, while Jon Bon Jovi recovered from vocal-cord surgery. The procedure led to an extended break from touring, and the singer previously said he wasn’t sure if he would ever perform live again.

In a statement, Bon Jovi thanked fans for their patience and support during his recovery.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement — joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” he said. “I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience — I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.”

“And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

A fan pre-sale for the Madison Square Garden shows begins Monday, October 27 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster for those who register via Bon Jovi’s official website. General ticket sales open Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. ET.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

07/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield Stadium

08/30 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

09/04 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium