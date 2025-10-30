Bon Jovi tickets on sale in New York at Madison Square Garden

Bon Jovi will rock Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band returns to the iconic venue for an evening filled with classic hits and sing-along anthems that have defined arena rock for decades.

Tickets for the July 19 concert are available now.

Expect a career-spanning set list that includes “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.” Bon Jovi’s high-energy performances continue to draw fans of all ages with a message of hope and resilience.

Few stages carry the weight of Madison Square Garden, and this summer date promises to be a highlight of the band’s latest tour.

Bon Jovi tickets at Madison Square Garden on July 19, 2026

