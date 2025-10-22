Brandi Carlile Announces ‘The Human Tour’ Amid Forthcoming Record

Brandi Carlile is heading back on the road in 2026 with The Human Tour, a new global trek that will bring the 11-time GRAMMY Award winner to arenas across North America, the U.K., and Europe.

The tour — celebrating her upcoming album Returning To Myself — kicks off February 10 in Philadelphia and includes major stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Boston’s TD Garden, Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, San Francisco’s Chase Center, and London’s O2 Arena. European shows continue through November with dates in Dublin, Paris, Zurich, Amsterdam, and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time via brandicarlile.com. Members of Carlile’s Bramily fan community will have first access beginning Tuesday, October 28, while American Express cardholders can participate in a presale beginning the same day at 1 p.m. local. Fans in the U.K. and Europe who pre-order Returning To Myself will receive early presale access starting Wednesday, October 29.

Select North American shows will feature special guests The Head and The Heart.

The tour supports Returning To Myself, Carlile’s eighth studio album and her first solo project in four years, arriving Friday, October 24 via Interscope Records/Lost Highway. Produced by Carlile alongside Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner, and Justin Vernon, the record features songs including “Human,” “Church & State,” “A War With Time,” and the introspective title track.

Carlile’s most recent release, Who Believes in Angels? — a collaboration with Elton John — debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. and top 10 in the U.S. In addition to her solo work, Carlile has collaborated with artists across genres, from The Highwomen and Soundgarden to P!nk, Hozier, and Dolly Parton. She recently earned her first Oscar nomination for “Never Too Late,” written with Elton John, Bernie Taupin, and Andrew Watt for the Disney+ documentary of the same name.

Find Carlile’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Brandi Carlile “The Human Tour” 2026 Dates:

Feb. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Feb. 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Feb. 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Feb. 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 20 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Feb. 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Feb. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Feb. 27 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Mar. 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mar. 6 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Oct. 15 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Oct. 18 – Manchester, U.K. – Co-op Live

Oct. 19 – Glasgow, U.K. – OVO Hydro

Oct. 21 – London, U.K. – The O2

Oct. 23 – Paris, France – La Seine Musicale

Oct. 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

Oct. 26 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Oct. 27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Oct. 29 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Oct. 30 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Nov. 1 – Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno

