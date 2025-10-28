Brandi Carlile in New York: tickets on sale at Madison Square Garden

Brandi Carlile teams with The Head and The Heart for a night at Madison Square Garden in New York on Feb. 13, 2026. The GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter’s soaring vocals and expansive band arrangements make the Garden a perfect canvas for a winter arena show.

Tickets for the Feb. 13 date are on sale now. Fans can buy at the MSG box office or secure seats through ScoreBig, which offers a wide range of options with no hidden ticket fees. If you’re aiming for lower-level immersion or a balanced view from the 200s, ScoreBig helps you browse quickly and check out with confidence.

Carlile’s live sets shift seamlessly from intimate ballads to roof-raising anthems, and The Head and The Heart adds indie-folk warmth to the evening. Expect a community-minded atmosphere, lush harmonies, and moments built for singing along. In the middle of February, it’s the kind of show that turns a chilly Manhattan night into a celebration.

Plan your pre-show and transit early, then settle in for one of the most compelling voices in modern Americana on one of the world’s most famous stages.

Shop for Brandi Carlile tickets at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Brandi Carlile & The Head and The Heart tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.