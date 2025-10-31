Brandi Carlile tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Brandi Carlile and The Head and The Heart will bring their acclaimed live collaboration to TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 12, 2026. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will perform her heartfelt catalog alongside the beloved indie-folk band for a night that bridges Americana and alternative rock.

Tickets are on sale now at the TD Garden box office and via ScoreBig, which offers fans access to major events with no hidden fees. Carlile’s powerhouse vocals and genre-blending sound continue to make her one of the most compelling artists on today’s touring circuit.

Expect favorites like “The Story” and “Right on Time,” performed with the intimacy and passion that have defined Carlile’s career. The Head and The Heart’s harmonies and lush arrangements make this pairing a perfect match for Boston’s iconic arena. Together, they’ll fill TD Garden with music that celebrates connection and authenticity.

Don’t miss your chance to experience two incredible acts sharing one stage in Boston this February.

