Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland & Muni Long tickets on sale in Charlotte at Spectrum Center

Brandy, joined by R&B icons Monica, Kelly Rowland, and Muni Long, brings a powerhouse night of soul and nostalgia to Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on November 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. The multi-artist concert unites some of the biggest voices in R&B for an unforgettable evening of hits and harmony.

Tickets for the November 13 performance are on sale now. Purchase through the Spectrum Center box office or ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major live events with no hidden fees.

Fans can expect a dynamic showcase of chart-topping favorites, from Brandy’s smooth vocals to Monica’s commanding stage presence and Kelly Rowland’s signature pop-R&B crossover sound. Muni Long adds contemporary flair with her modern hits, rounding out a lineup that spans generations of soul and style.

