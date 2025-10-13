Brett Young tickets on sale for 95-5 The Bull Santa Jam in Las Vegas

Brett Young will headline the 95-5 The Bull Santa Jam at the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas on December 7, 2025. The country star will bring his heartfelt hits and smooth vocals to fans for a festive night of live music celebrating the season.

Tickets for Santa Jam are on sale now at the Pearl Concert Theater box office and through ScoreBig, where fans can enjoy tickets with no hidden fees.

Known for chart-toppers like “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Mercy,” Young has become one of country music’s most beloved voices. His Las Vegas show promises a mix of his biggest hits and fan favorites in an intimate setting perfect for the holidays.

