Brian Regan tickets on sale in Idaho Falls at Hero Arena

Brian Regan, one of America’s top comedians, will bring his sharp humor to Hero Arena at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on January 24, 2026. Known for his clean yet hilarious stand-up, Regan has been a fixture in comedy for decades.

Tickets are available now at the arena box office or via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees on ticket purchases.

With numerous television specials and appearances on late-night shows, Regan has built a reputation for observational comedy that resonates with fans of all ages. His ability to turn everyday life into laugh-out-loud moments makes him one of the most respected stand-up performers today.

Idaho Falls fans will not want to miss this chance to catch Regan live. Expect an unforgettable evening of clever storytelling, energetic delivery, and plenty of laughter.

Shop for Brian Regan tickets at Hero Arena at Mountain America Center on January 24, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Brian Regan tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.