Bring Me The Horizon Announced as Second Headliner for Welcome to Rockville 2026

Bring Me The Horizon has been revealed as the second headliner for the 2026 edition of Welcome to Rockville, joining My Chemical Romance, who were previously announced to top one of the festival’s nights.

Festival organizers shared the news via social media on Monday, welcoming the British rock powerhouse to Daytona International Speedway next May with the message, “Congratulations, Daytona! You’ve been selected for Ascension.” The band will be joined by Motionless In White, The Plot In You, and Amira Elfeky as part of their “Ascension” program lineup.

Set for May 14–17, 2026, Welcome to Rockville will once again bring together some of the biggest names in modern rock, metal, and alternative music for four days of performances across multiple stages at the famed Daytona Beach venue.

Four-day passes are available now, with a subscriber presale for daily passes beginning Wednesday, October 8 at 11 a.m. ET, followed by public on sale Thursday, October 9 at 11 a.m. ET. Fans can secure festival access for as little as $1 down via the festival’s official website.

This latest announcement follows September’s reveal that My Chemical Romance will headline Rockville 2026, marking one of three major U.S. festival appearances for the reunited group next year.

Welcome to Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, the team behind other flagship rock events including Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Louder Than Life. The full 2026 lineup is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

