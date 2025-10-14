Brit Floyd tickets on sale for Springfield concert at Symphony Hall

Brit Floyd, the world’s premier Pink Floyd tribute experience, will bring its stunning live production to Springfield Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 8, 2026. Fans can expect an immersive journey through decades of Pink Floyd’s greatest music with cutting-edge visuals and stagecraft that have won global praise.

Tickets are on sale now via the Symphony Hall box office and ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden fees. From “Comfortably Numb” to “Wish You Were Here,” this performance promises an authentic re-creation of the Pink Floyd concert experience that continues to captivate new generations of fans.

Brit Floyd’s precision musicianship and spectacular light show have made it a must-see event for classic-rock fans worldwide. Don’t miss this chance to see the band live in Springfield’s historic venue.

Shop for Brit Floyd tickets at Springfield Symphony Hall on March 8, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Brit Floyd tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.