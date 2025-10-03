Brit Floyd tickets on sale in Hamilton at FirstOntario Concert Hall

Brit Floyd, the world’s greatest Pink Floyd tribute show, will perform at FirstOntario Concert Hall in Hamilton, Ontario, on February 9, 2026. Known for their spectacular stage production and faithful renditions of Pink Floyd classics, Brit Floyd has thrilled audiences across the globe.

Tickets for the Hamilton performance are on sale now through the venue box office and at ScoreBig, where fans can secure their seats with no hidden service charges.

The show recreates the timeless soundscapes of Pink Floyd with stunning visuals, lasers, and the band’s legendary catalog, from “Comfortably Numb” to “Wish You Were Here.” Brit Floyd’s attention to detail and powerful performances have earned them acclaim as the ultimate tribute experience.

Fans in Hamilton and surrounding areas will not want to miss this immersive night of music celebrating one of rock’s greatest bands.

