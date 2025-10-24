Broadway Revival of ‘Joe Turner’s Come and Gone’ Announces Additional Cast Members

Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Tony nominee Joshua Boone have joined the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.”

The new production, directed by Golden Globe and four-time Emmy winner Debbie Allen, will open in spring 2026 at a Shubert theatre to be announced.

They join the previously announced Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer,” who will star in the revival. Santiago-Hudson will portray Bynum Walker, with Boone taking on the role of Herald Loomis. Henson will appear as Bertha Holly, and Cedric “The Entertainer” will play Seth Holly.

Set in 1911, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” follows the residents of a Pittsburgh boarding house run by Seth and Bertha Holly. The home becomes a haven for Black travelers searching for stability and purpose amid the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man seeking both his lost wife and his sense of identity after seven years of illegal enslavement under Joe Turner.

“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” first premiered on Broadway in 1988 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre under the direction of Lloyd Richards. That production featured Delroy Lindo and Angela Bassett and earned four Tony nominations, including Best Play and Best Director. L. Scott Caldwell won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

A Broadway revival followed in 2009 at the Belasco Theatre, running for 31 previews and 69 performances. Roger Robinson won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play, and the production received additional nominations for Best Revival, Direction, Scenic Design, Lighting Design, and Sound Design.

For more information and additional details about the revival, theatergoers can visit JoeTurnerBway.com.