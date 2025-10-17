Broadway to Welcome ‘Schmigadoon!’ With Alex Brightman and Sara Chase

Alex Brightman and Sara Chase are headed to Broadway to star in “Schmigadoon!,” the stage adaptation of the Apple TV+ musical comedy series.

The production will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4, 2026, with opening night set for April 20.

Brightman, known for his role in “Beetlejuice,” and Chase, who recently appeared in “The Great Gatsby,” will reprise their performances as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble from the show’s world premiere at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

“Schmigadoon!” features a book, music, and lyrics by the show’s creator Cinco Paul, who brought the series from screen to stage. The production will again be directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, who handled the same duties for both the TV series and its Kennedy Center premiere. Casting is by The Telsey Office, with additional performers to be announced.

The Broadway creative team includes set designer Scott Pask, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Walter Trarbach, and hair, wig, and makeup designer Tom Watson. Pask, Cho, and Watson also worked on the D.C. run of the production.

The musical follows the story of Josh and Melissa, a modern-day couple who stumble upon the magical world of Schmigadoon—a town inspired by the classic musicals of Broadway’s Golden Age.

“Schmigadoon!” is being produced by Lorne Michaels and No Guarantees Productions, along with Micah Frank, Caroline Maroney for Broadway Video, and Christine Schwarzman and Megan O’Keefe for No Guarantees. TT Partners will serve as general managers.

More information about the Broadway production can be found at SchmigadoonBroadway.com.