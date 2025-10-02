Broadway to Welcome ‘Schmigadoon!’ With Spring 2026 Opening

The stage musical “Schmigadoon!” will arrive on Broadway in 2026 following its world premiere at the Kennedy Center earlier this year.

The show will play a limited run at the Nederlander Theatre, beginning previews on April 4 and officially opening on April 20. Performances are scheduled through September 6. Casting will be announced at a later date.

“Schmigadoon!” is created by Cinco Paul, who wrote the book, music, and lyrics. The production is based on the Apple TV+ series of the same name, which first streamed in 2021. The Broadway staging will include the songs from the series’ Grammy-nominated score along with additional numbers, some written for the musical and others cut from the show’s original run.

| RELATED: John Lithgow to Star in Broadway Transfer of ‘Giant’ |

The story follows Josh and Melissa, a couple who stumble upon a magical town straight out of a Golden Age Broadway musical. The community they encounter resembles productions such as “Oklahoma!,” “The Music Man,” and “Carousel.”

Producer Lorne Michaels, who also produced the Apple TV+ series, said in a statement, “Schmigadoon! is a love letter to the Golden Age of movie musicals. It’s a little bit nostalgic and a lot of fun. We’re very excited to bring it to Broadway.”

Advertisement

In addition to Michaels, the producing team includes Micah Frank, Caroline Maroney for Broadway Video, and Christine Schwarzman and Megan O’Keefe for No Guarantees Productions. TT Partners is serving as general manager, and The Telsey Office will handle casting.

For additional details and to stay up-to-date on the latest announcements, theatergoers can visit SchmigadoonBroadway.com.