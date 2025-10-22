Broadway’s ’Death Becomes Her’ to Welcome Betsy Wolfe

Broadway’s “Death Becomes Her” has announced Tony-nominated performer Betsy Wolfe will join the cast.

Wolfe will step into the role of Madeline Ashton at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre beginning January 16, 2026. Wolfe succeeds original star Megan Hilty, whose final performance is scheduled for January 4.

In the interim, standby Dee Roscioli and understudies Kaleigh Cronin and Natalie Charle Ellis will alternate in the role of Madeline from January 6 through January 11. Hilty, who has been with the musical since its 2023 pre-Broadway tryout in Chicago, marks the first major cast departure from the production.

Wolfe’s return to the Broadway stage comes after her run as Anne in “& Juliet,” which opened on Broadway in 2022 and continues at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Wolfe earned a Tony nomination for her performance in “& Juliet” and has previously appeared on Broadway in productions including “110 in the Shade,” “Everyday Rapture,” “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” “Falsettos,” and “Waitress.”

She will join the existing cast of “Death Becomes Her,” including Jennifer Simard as Helen Sharp, Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville, Michelle Williams as Violet Van Horn, Taurean Everett as Chagall, and Josh Lamon as Stefan.

“Death Becomes Her” opened on November 21, 2024, and has earned 10 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. The show took home a Tony for Best Costume Design, awarded to Paul Tazewell. Christopher Gattelli directs and choreographs the production, which features a book by Marco Pennette, adapted from the screenplay by Martin Donovan and David Koepp, and music by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official “Death Becomes Her” official website.