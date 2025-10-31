Broadway’s ‘& Juliet’ to Welcome Teal Wicks and Hayden Tee

The Broadway production of “& Juliet” has announced several major casting updates as the hit musical enters its third year at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Teal Wicks will join the company in the role of Anne Hathaway beginning November 24. Wicks previously performed the role on the show’s North American tour. Her run on Broadway is scheduled through February 22, 2026. Current cast member Alison Luff, who plays Anne, will take a leave of absence from the production to star in the upcoming musical “Wonder.”

Hayden Tee will also return to the Broadway stage next month, taking on the role of Lance from November 4 through November 30. Tee previously appeared in “& Juliet” earlier this year and originated the same role in the musical’s Australian company. He will temporarily replace James Monroe Iglehart, who will return to the production on December 2 and remain through March 8, 2026.

Additional casting news includes Grammy Award winner Kandi Burruss joining the production as Angélique. Burruss will begin performances on December 11 and continue through March 8, 2026.

Featuring a book by David West Read and a score made up of pop songs by Max Martin. The current Broadway cast features Gianna Harris as Juliet, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Liam Pearce as Romeo, and Nathan Levy as François.

The ensemble includes Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Broadway’s official “& Juliet” website.