Broadway’s ‘Oh, Mary!’ to Transfer to London’s West End

The Tony Award-winning comedy “Oh, Mary!” is heading to London. Cole Escola’s Broadway hit will open at the Trafalgar Theatre in the West End this December. Previews begin December 3, with an official opening set for December 18. The production will run through April 25, 2026.

Sam Pinkleton, who won a 2025 Tony Award for directing the play, will return to helm the London production. Pinkleton will reunite with the show’s original creative team for its West End debut.

Mason Alexander Park will star as Mary Todd Lincoln. The London cast will also feature Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher, and Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband.

The creative team for the London run includes scenic designer dots, costume designer Holly Pierson, lighting designer Cha See, composer and co-sound designer Daniel Kluger, co-sound designer Drew Levy, wig designer Leah J. Loukas, and music arranger David Dabbon. U.K. casting is handled by Stuart Burt CDG.

The production is presented by Kevin McCollum and Lucas McMahon, along with Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia. Executive producers are Wessex Grove.

“Oh, Mary!” first premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2024, where it received three extensions. It later transferred to Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre, where it broke box-office records and became the first show in the venue’s 121-year history to earn more than $1 million in a single week.

On Broadway, the production earned two Tony Awards in 2025: Lead Actor in a Play for Cole Escola, who originated the title role, and Best Direction of a Play for Sam Pinkleton.

