Broadway’s ‘The Great Gatsby’ to Welcome Back Jeremy Jordan

Broadway’s “The Great Gatsby” is getting ready to welcome back Tony-nominated actor Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby beginning November 10 at the Broadway Theatre.

Jordan, who originally originated the role in 2024, will succeed Ryan McCartan, whose final performance is scheduled for November 9. Jordan first took on the role of Gatsby in 2024 before departing to star in a limited run of “Floyd Collins” at Lincoln Center, a performance that earned him a 2025 Tony Award nomination.

The cast of “The Great Gatsby” currently includes Michael Maliakel as Nick, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim.

The ensemble is rounded out by Alexis Hasbrouck, Curtis Holland, Nathaniel Hunt, Brandon J. Large, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Chase Peacock, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Tess Soltau, Kyla Stone, Preston Taylor, Jessica Mallare White, and Matt Wiercinski. Swings include Runako Campbell, Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Justin Keats, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, and Elena Ricardo.

The production features music and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland, with a book by Kait Kerrigan, a Jonathan Larson Grant recipient known for The Mad Ones. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit “The Great Gatsby” official website.