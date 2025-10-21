Brooks & Dunn tickets on sale in Sparks at Nugget Event Center

Brooks & Dunn bring their iconic country hits to the Nugget Event Center in Sparks, Nevada, on April 25, 2026, at 7 p.m. The legendary duo, known for anthems like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “My Maria,” continues to light up stages across the country with timeless energy and heartland spirit.

Tickets for the April 25 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Nugget Event Center box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden service fees.

Brooks & Dunn have spent decades shaping the sound of modern country, combining honky-tonk flair with heartfelt ballads. Their dynamic live shows celebrate decades of hits, featuring crowd favorites and deep cuts that highlight their signature harmonies and electric stage presence.

Country music fans in Northern Nevada won’t want to miss this chance to see one of the genre’s most enduring acts under the open sky in Sparks.

