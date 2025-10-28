Brown Paper Tickets, Events.com Under Fire for Allegedly Failing to Pay Roller Derby Tickets

Brown Paper Tickets is under fire again alongside Events.com for allegedly failing to pay ticket sales to the Charlotte Roller Derby.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the Charlotte-based sports organization filed a lawsuit against BPT and Events.com after the companies failed to pay $15,000 from home ticket sales and fees for over two years. The suit was filed on October 20 in Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

The suit notes that BPT began selling tickets for the Charlotte Roller Derby’s home games in 2023 and was supposed to handle all money and fees, as well as mail a check within 10 business days following each event. However, since their bouts on February 18, 2023 and March 11, 2023, neither BPT nor Events.com has paid any portion of those proceeds, the suit alleges.

The Charlotte Roller Derby, an entirely volunteer-based organization, only generates revenue from tickets. The board president Lisa Long told the Observer that “when you’re a small business and volunteer-run, not getting paid could put you out of business.”

“We love playing at Grady Cole, we love our fans and love the experience,” Long said. “The amazing thing about roller derby is it doesn’t matter what level of talent you have, or if you’ve never played a sport your whole life. Everyone fits. If you look around, roller derby is in every single state and many countries, it’s a very big sport. And we have a company at risk of going out of business.”

Long added that “the only money made is from ticket sales, and we’re fighting hard for them.” After sending emails over the years, “enough time has passed, and now we’re going forward with an actual suit.”

The suit alleges that BPT owes Charlotte Roller Derby a total of $15,019.98, as well as 8% interest. Charlotte Roller Derby is demanding a trial by jury.

This isn’t the first time BPT has faced legal action. Back in 2020, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the ticketing company over allegations that the company owed nearly $7 million to artist and venue clients, as well as ticket buyers, amid the large amount of pandemic event cancellations. While the case was settled, BPT still struggled to pay clients.

Additionally, the Off-Broadway troupe Soft Brain Theatre Company told Playbill that BPT withheld thousands of dollars in revenue during the previous quarter, and while BPT collected $12,000, they were still awaiting $9,500. Another non-profit organization in Oregon that aims to help children with medical needs spoke out about taking legal action against BPT for an owed $15,100.

BPT currently has an “F” rating on the Better Business Bureau with failure to respond to 353 complaints filed against the business. All of BPT’s assets were acquired by Events.com in 2022.