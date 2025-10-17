Cats: The Jellicle Ball tickets on sale in New York at Broadhurst Theatre

Cats: The Jellicle Ball arrives on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York, New York, with performances running from March 19 through July 15, 2026. Theatergoers can return to the world of the Jellicles for a fresh, dance-driven celebration staged in one of Midtown’s most storied houses.

This reimagined production brings new energy to a beloved title, combining powerhouse choreography, vibrant design, and a cast of standout performers. Whether you’re planning a first visit or a return trip, the Broadhurst’s intimate sightlines and Times Square location make it easy to turn the performance into a full night out in the Theater District.

