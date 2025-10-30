Charlie Sheen tickets on sale in Wheatland at Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Charlie Sheen brings his raw wit and candid humor to Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, California, on December 4, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The legendary actor takes the stage for a night of comedy, storytelling, and self-reflection that blends outrageous anecdotes with genuine insights.

Known for his unfiltered personality and decades in Hollywood, Sheen’s live appearances offer audiences a chance to see the performer beyond the screen. Expect sharp observations, audience interaction, and moments that mix laughter with nostalgia.

Hard Rock Live Sacramento’s state-of-the-art venue ensures a professional production paired with the spontaneity that Sheen fans love. It’s a rare chance to experience one of pop culture’s most infamous figures live and unfiltered.

