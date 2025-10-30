Chet Faker will bring his soulful electronic sound to Vic Theatre in Chicago on May 20, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Known for introspective lyrics and smooth production, the Australian artist returns to the stage with a blend of neo-soul, electronica, and jazz influences.

Tickets are on sale now via the Vic Theatre box office and ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top concerts with no hidden fees — a clear choice for Chicago music fans looking for authentic performances in an intimate venue.

Chet Faker’s live sets combine looped vocals, layered beats, and emotional connection that resonate with audiences. Expect a night of atmospheric soundscapes and unexpected moments of soulful improvisation.

The Vic’s storied history and cozy layout make it an ideal spot to experience the return of one of modern music’s most innovative voices.

