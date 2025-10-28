Chet Faker tickets on sale in San Francisco at The Warfield

Chet Faker brings his signature blend of electronic soul and downtempo grooves to The Warfield in San Francisco on May 5, 2026. Fans can expect an evening of rich vocals, minimalist beats, and atmospheric soundscapes from one of Australia’s most acclaimed live performers.

Tickets for the San Francisco concert are on sale now. Fans can buy directly from The Warfield box office or via ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets with no hidden fees. ScoreBig provides a secure, convenient way to access tickets to major live events at the best available prices.

Known for breakthrough tracks like “Talk Is Cheap” and “Gold,” Faker’s live performances balance raw emotion with sleek production. His recent sets have blended fan favorites with new material that continues to evolve his sound. The Warfield’s intimate layout and historic acoustics make it the perfect setting for this genre-bending artist’s West Coast stop.

San Francisco concertgoers can look forward to a memorable night of hypnotic beats and soulful vocals as Chet Faker returns to the stage in 2026.

Shop for Chet Faker tickets at The Warfield on May 5, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Chet Faker tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.