Chet Faker tickets on sale in Seattle at The Showbox

Chet Faker brings his distinctive electronic and soul-infused sound to The Showbox in Seattle, Washington, on May 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to a night of smooth vocals and ambient beats from the acclaimed Australian artist.

Tickets for the May 7 show are on sale now. They can be purchased directly from The Showbox box office or online at ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

Chet Faker, also known for hits like “Gold” and “Talk Is Cheap,” has captivated audiences around the world with his genre-blending style that fuses electronic production with heartfelt songwriting. His live shows are known for their intimate yet high-energy atmosphere, perfectly suited to The Showbox’s iconic downtown setting.

Seattle fans won’t want to miss the chance to experience Chet Faker’s live performance as he tours in support of his latest material. Expect an unforgettable evening filled with soulful melodies and vibrant stage energy.

