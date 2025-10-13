Chicago – The Band tickets on sale in Las Vegas at the Venetian Theatre

Chicago – The Band brings their unmistakable blend of rock, jazz, and soulful pop back to the Las Vegas Strip with a string of shows at the Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Hotel. Performances are scheduled from February 13 through February 28, 2026, giving fans multiple chances to catch one of America’s most enduring and beloved bands in an intimate theater setting.

Tickets for Chicago's Las Vegas performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets at the Venetian box office.

Known for timeless hits like “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” and “If You Leave Me Now,” Chicago continues to deliver powerful performances featuring their signature horn section and decades of chart-topping classics. The group’s residency-style runs in Las Vegas have earned rave reviews for their tight musicianship and crowd-pleasing setlists that span their remarkable career.

These February dates mark another opportunity for fans to experience Chicago – The Band live in one of the city’s premier concert venues. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to their music, the show promises an unforgettable night of legendary sound and stagecraft.

Chicago – The Band – Upcoming Performances at the Venetian Theatre, Las Vegas

