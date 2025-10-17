Chris Dave, Marcus King & Cory Henry tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Blue Note Los Angeles

Chris Dave, joined by Marcus King and Cory Henry, brings a night of virtuosic musicianship to Blue Note Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. Fans can choose between two performances that showcase the blend of jazz, blues, and soul that has made these artists icons in their fields.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now. Purchase through Blue Note’s box office or at ScoreBig, where you can buy tickets to major music events without hidden fees.

Each artist brings a distinctive sound to the stage — Chris Dave’s genre-defying drumming, Marcus King’s southern-soul guitar style, and Cory Henry’s keyboard brilliance. Together they create an unforgettable live experience for Los Angeles music fans.

Upcoming Performances at Blue Note Los Angeles

Special offer for TicketNews readers – get 5% off on Chris Dave, Marcus King & Cory Henry tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.