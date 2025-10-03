Chris Tomlin tickets on sale in Louisville at Southeast Christian Church

Chris Tomlin will bring his worship music to Louisville this winter, performing live at Southeast Christian Church on December 7, 2025. Joined by Jamie MacDonald, the evening promises an uplifting experience for fans of contemporary Christian music in Kentucky’s largest city.

Tickets for the Louisville performance are on sale now. Purchase them directly through the Southeast Christian Church box office or via ScoreBig, which offers access to tickets for major live events with no hidden service charges.

Chris Tomlin has been a cornerstone of modern worship for more than two decades, with hits such as “How Great Is Our God” and “Good Good Father” resonating in churches and arenas worldwide. His live shows often combine heartfelt worship with powerful music, drawing both longtime fans and those new to his catalog.

Louisville’s Southeast Christian Church provides the perfect backdrop for this inspiring night of music and fellowship. Local fans will not want to miss the chance to experience Tomlin and MacDonald in an intimate setting.

Shop for Chris Tomlin tickets at Southeast Christian Church on December 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Chris Tomlin & Jamie MacDonald tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.