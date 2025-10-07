 Christopher Jackson Sets Final ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Performance

Christopher Jackson will play his final performance in Alicia Keys’ musical “Hell’s Kitchen” on November 9 at the Shubert Theatre.

The Tony-nominated actor joined the production in June as Davis, the estranged father of lead character Ali. His run marked his first full Broadway engagement since originating the role of George Washington in “Hamilton” in 2015. Jackson also appeared in both Broadway engagements of “Freestyle Love Supreme.”

After Jackson’s exit, Davis understudy Benjamin H. Moore will take over the role from November 11 through 13, followed by fellow understudy Chad Carstarphen from November 14 through 16.

Beginning November 18, nine-time Grammy nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs will return to the role for a limited engagement through November 30. Babbs, who made his Broadway debut in “Hell’s Kitchen” earlier this year, will not appear in the November 22 and November 28 performances.

“Hell’s Kitchen” features music and lyrics by Alicia Keys and a book by Kristoffer Diaz. The story is inspired by Keys’ own life and follows 17-year-old Ali and her mother, Jersey, as they share a small apartment near Times Square. Ali dreams of becoming a musician, while Jersey worries her daughter might make the same mistakes she did. Their relationship becomes more complicated when Ali’s father, Davis, reappears.

The musical opened at the Shubert Theatre on April 20, 2024, following previews that began March 28. The production is directed by Michael Greif with choreography by Camille A. Brown. The music team includes music director Lily Ling, orchestrators Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, and arrangements by Keys and Blackstone.

“Hell’s Kitchen” earned 13 Tony Award nominations in 2024, including Best Musical. It won awards for Maleah Joi Moon and Kecia Lewis’ performances and also received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.



For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official “Hell’s Kitchen” website.