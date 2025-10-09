Cleveland Hoops Showdown tickets on sale at Rocket Arena

Cleveland Hoops Showdown
Cleveland Hoops Showdown tips off at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Dec. 13, 2025, bringing together Ohio State, West Virginia, Ohio, and St. Bonaventure for a full afternoon of Division I matchups.

Tickets for Dec. 13 are on sale now at the Rocket Arena box office and via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

This showcase setting delivers wall-to-wall college hoops in a single ticket. Fans can expect a charged atmosphere, signature arena production, and competitive play from start to finish.

Lock in seats for a Cleveland basketball event built for big-game energy and neutral-site intrigue.

