Colony House tickets on sale in Dallas at House of Blues

Colony House brings their indie-rock sound to House of Blues in Dallas, Texas, on February 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. The Tennessee-based band is known for heartfelt lyrics, infectious hooks, and energetic performances that have earned them a loyal nationwide following.

Tickets for the February 28 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the House of Blues Dallas box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

With hits like “Silhouettes” and “You Know It,” Colony House blends alternative rock and Americana influences for an authentic live experience. The intimate setting of House of Blues gives concertgoers the perfect chance to catch the band up close during their 2026 tour.

Shop for Colony House tickets at House of Blues Dallas on February 28, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Colony House tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.