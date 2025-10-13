Columbus River Dragons tickets on sale for Pee Dee IceCats games in Columbus

Columbus River Dragons fans can mark their calendars for an exciting slate of home games this season as the team hosts the Pee Dee IceCats at Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia. The matchups begin Nov. 14, 2025, and continue through April 11, 2026, offering plenty of opportunities for local hockey fans to catch the action live.

Tickets for all Columbus River Dragons vs. Pee Dee IceCats games at Columbus Civic Center are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets directly at the box office or online through ScoreBig, where every order comes with no hidden fees and the option to save with exclusive offers.

The River Dragons have built a loyal following in Columbus thanks to their high-energy play and passionate fanbase. Their rivalry with the Pee Dee IceCats adds even more excitement to the home schedule, bringing fast-paced competition and electric energy to the ice. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or new to the sport, these games promise an entertaining night out for families and hockey enthusiasts alike.

Columbus River Dragons vs. Pee Dee IceCats – Upcoming Games at Columbus Civic Center

