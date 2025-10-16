Comedian Corey Holcomb Announces The 5150 Industry Repo Show Tour

Comedian Corey Holcomb is hitting the road this winter for his latest stand-up trek, The 5150 Industry Repo Show. Known for his raw, unfiltered humor and sharp social commentary, Holcomb will bring his signature comedic style to audiences across the country.

The 5150 Industry Repo Show kicks off December 21 in Philadelphia and will hit major cities including Anaheim, Las Vegas, and Boston through early February.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Thursday, October 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 17 at 12PM local time at LiveNation.com.

For ticket information, visit Corey Holcomb's official website.

Holcomb, a Chicago native, has built a loyal following through his stand-up specials, appearances on shows like “Def Comedy Jam” and “Last Comic Standing,” and his long-running “5150 Show” podcast.

A complete list of The 5150 Industry Repo Show tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Shop Sun Dec 21 The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA Tickets Sun Dec 28 House of Blues – Anaheim, CA Tickets Sat Jan 18 House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV Tickets Sun Feb 01 House of Blues – Boston, MA Tickets

