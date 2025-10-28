Comedian Matt Mathews Adds New Dates to ‘Boujee on a Budget’ Tour

Comedian Matt Mathews will continue his Boujee on a Budget tour into 2026, adding new dates across the United States.

The new leg of the tour begins February 12 in El Paso, Texas, at Abraham Chavez Theatre. From there, the comedian is set to make stops in cities such as Portland, Seattle, Nashville, Cincinnati, Boston, Washington DC, Baton Rouge and Minneapolis before wrapping up on June 20 in Davenport at Rhythm City Casino.

Additionally, Mathews’ has a string of 2025 dates, with an upcoming performance in Scottsdale on November 5, followed by stops in Tucson, Detroit, Indianapolis, Chattanooga, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Las Vegas.

The 2025 tour will wrap up in December with two milestone events: a special taping at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and Mathews’ first arena show in his hometown at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The artist presale runs from Tuesday, October 28, at 10 a.m. local time through Wednesday, October 29, at 10 p.m. General on sale begins Thursday, October 30, at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Mathews’ official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Nov 8 – Talking Stick Casino, Scottsdale, AZ

Nov 9 – Rialto Theatre, Tucson, AZ

Nov 13 – The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

Nov 14 – Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

Nov 15 – Soldiers & Sailors Auditorium, Chattanooga, TN

Nov 20 – Will Rogers Memorial Center, Fort Worth, TX

Nov 21 – Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX

Nov 22 – Selena Auditorium, Corpus Christi, TX

Dec 7 – Palazzo Theatre, Las Vegas, NV

Dec 27 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Dec 29 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, AL

Feb 12 – Abraham Chavez Theatre, El Paso, TX

Feb 13 – The Buddy Holly Hall, Lubbock, TX

Feb 14 – Riverwind Casino – Showplace Theatre, Norman, OK

Feb 19 – Newmark Theatre, Portland, OR

Feb 20 – Mount Baker Theatre, Bellingham, WA

Feb 21 – Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

Mar 26 – Brown County Music Center, Nashville, IN

Mar 27 – Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Mar 28 – MGM Northfield Park, Northfield, OH

Apr 9 – Boch Center – Shubert Theater, Boston, MA

Apr 10 – Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA

Apr 11 – Warner Theatre, Washington, D.C.

Apr 30 – Columbia County PAC, Evans, GA

May 1 – Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando, FL

May 29 – L’Auberge Casino, Baton Rouge, LA

May 30 – Margaritaville, Bossier City, LA

May 31 – Brandon Amphitheater, Brandon, MS

Jun 5 – Harrah’s Cherokee, Cherokee, NC

Jun 6 – The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia, Danville, VA

Jun 18 – Mystic Lake, Minneapolis, MN

Jun 19 – Orpheum Theater, Madison, WI

Jun 20 – Rhythm City Casino, Davenport, IA