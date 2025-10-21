Conan Gray tickets on sale in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena

Conan Gray brings his alt-pop sound to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 10, 2026, at 8 p.m. Known for his heartfelt lyrics and dynamic performances, Gray has become one of pop’s most relatable young voices.

Tickets for the March 10 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Dickies Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

With hits like “Heather” and “Maniac,” Conan Gray has built a loyal following drawn to his authenticity and artistry. His live shows combine emotional ballads with energetic anthems, offering an immersive experience that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Fans in North Texas can look forward to a night of introspection, connection, and unforgettable pop music in one of the state’s premier arenas.

Shop for Conan Gray tickets at Dickies Arena on March 10, 2026

