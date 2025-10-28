Courtney Marie Andrews tickets on sale in Portland at Aladdin Theater

Courtney Marie Andrews performing at Band on the Wall in Manchester, England, 2023 | Photo credit: Joe Vitale 5 via Wikimedia Commons

Courtney Marie Andrews brings her thoughtful folk and Americana songs to Aladdin Theater in Portland on April 9, 2026. The historic venue’s warm acoustics and seated layout complement Andrews’ generous storytelling and crystalline vocals.

Tickets for the April 9 show are on sale now. Purchase from the Aladdin Theater box office or via ScoreBig, which lists tickets with no hidden ticket fees. ScoreBig makes it simple to compare rows and sections so you can settle into a clear view of the stage.

Expect a set drawn from acclaimed releases and new material, delivered with the calm confidence that has earned Andrews a devoted fan base. It’s an ideal evening for listeners who appreciate lyrics, harmonies, and the kind of pin-drop moments that live rooms like the Aladdin do best. Make a spring night of it in Southeast Portland—arrive early for parking and neighborhood dining.

Shop for Courtney Marie Andrews tickets at Aladdin Theater on April 9, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Courtney Marie Andrews tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.