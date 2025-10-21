Crankdat tickets on sale in Tacoma at Tacoma Dome

Crankdat brings his high-energy electronic beats to Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, on March 21, 2026, at 7 p.m. Known for blending bass-heavy drops with melodic transitions, Crankdat continues to rise as one of EDM’s most innovative producers.

Tickets for the March 21 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Tacoma Dome box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden service charges.

Crankdat’s sets are packed with festival-ready energy, combining visual spectacle with genre-bending mixes that keep crowds moving. His Tacoma performance will bring West Coast fans a full-scale dance party inside one of the region’s largest venues.

EDM fans should plan early for what promises to be a night of nonstop rhythm and lights.

