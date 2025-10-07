Crystal Waters tickets on sale in New York at Sony Hall

Crystal Waters performing live during the 37th Capital Pride Festival at the Main Stage, June 2012 | Photo credit: Elvert Barnes via Wikimedia Commons

Crystal Waters will light up Sony Hall in New York City on November 20, 2025, bringing her signature house and R&B sound to one of Manhattan’s most vibrant live music spaces. Known for her chart-topping ’90s hits like “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” and “100% Pure Love,” Waters continues to energize audiences with her unmistakable voice and infectious grooves.

Tickets for the Sony Hall performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the venue box office or find tickets at ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy access to major events with no hidden fees.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Waters has influenced generations of dance and club music fans. Her live shows deliver a mix of nostalgic anthems and fresh, contemporary tracks, all performed with the charisma that has made her a fixture in global music scenes from New York to Ibiza.

