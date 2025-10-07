Cyndi Lauper tickets on sale in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Cyndi Lauper brings her vibrant energy and timeless hits to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for a special 2026 concert series. The pop icon, known for classics like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time,” will headline multiple nights of music and nostalgia in one of the city’s most renowned venues.

Tickets for all Las Vegas performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Caesars Palace box office or at ScoreBig, where all ticket prices are free of hidden fees.

Lauper’s live shows are a masterclass in showmanship — colorful, heartfelt, and infused with the playful energy that has defined her career. Her Colosseum residency will showcase her hits alongside fresh material, offering fans both nostalgia and new surprises on the Strip.

Upcoming Cyndi Lauper Las Vegas Dates – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

