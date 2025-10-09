D-Block Europe tickets on sale in Manchester at Co-Op Live

D-Block Europe brings its signature UK rap and melodic trap sound to Co-Op Live in Manchester on Dec. 9, 2025. The British duo, known for hits like “Overseas” and “Ferrari Horses,” will headline one of the city’s most anticipated hip-hop events of the winter season.

Tickets for the Dec. 9 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Co-Op Live box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

As one of the UK’s fastest-rising rap acts, D-Block Europe has built a loyal following through raw lyricism and arena-ready energy. Manchester’s cutting-edge Co-Op Live venue promises a full-scale production with immersive lighting and booming sound that matches the group’s larger-than-life catalog.

Expect an electric crowd and nonstop energy as the London-bred pair delivers their chart-topping tracks live on stage.

Shop for D-Block Europe tickets at Co-Op Live on December 9, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on D-Block Europe tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.