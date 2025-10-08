‘Dancing with the Stars: Live!’ Returns for 2026 North American Tour After Sold-Out Run

Dancing with the Stars is hotter than ever — and now it’s taking the show on the road again. The hit television franchise will launch a 74-date Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour across North America in 2026, following a sold-out run earlier this year.
The tour kicks off January 22 at the Akron Civic Theatre in Akron, Ohio, and will feature an all-star lineup of professional dancers from the Emmy Award-winning ABC series. Fans can expect a mix of standout routines from Season 34 along with brand-new performances created exclusively for the stage.
The 2026 touring cast includes Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Hailey Bills. Additional celebrity guest stars will be announced.
Under the direction of Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore — known for La La Land and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — the show promises to bring the artistry and athleticism of the ballroom to audiences nationwide.
“We cannot wait for all the fans of DWTS to come out and enjoy the show we have dreamed up for this year’s tour,” said Jared Paul of Faculty Productions. “These dancers are simply the best in the world at what they do, and we hope that everyone is as thrilled as we are to enjoy this one-of-a-kind show that brings the TV favorite to life across North America.”
Ryan O’Dowd, President of Unscripted at BBC Studios and Executive Producer on Dancing with the Stars, added that the tour continues to grow along with the franchise’s passionate fan base.
“Last year, the tour sold out in every city for the first time in franchise history,” O’Dowd said. “The tour gives our professional dancers the chance to connect directly with the people who cheer and vote for them each week. That connection, coupled with the exhilaration of seeing these performances live, makes it an unforgettable experience.”
Tickets for Dancing with the Stars: Live! go on sale to the public Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m. local time through DWTSTour.com. Fans can gain early access through a free “Mirrorball Membership,” which includes presale access, VIP upgrades, and exclusive tour news. Presales begin Wednesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. local time.
VIP packages will also be available, offering premium seating, meet-and-greet opportunities, interactive experiences, and exclusive merchandise.
The tour is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and promoted by Live Nation and NS2.
“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” 2026 Tour Dates
(All dates subject to change; ^ indicates non–Live Nation show)
January
22 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
23 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino^
24 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theater
27 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
29 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
30–31 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^
February
1 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino^
3 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
4 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
5 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
7 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa^
10 – White Plains, NY – Westchester County Center
12 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors
13 – Williamsport, PA – Community Arts Center
14 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey PAC
15 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
17–18 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center^
19 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome
20 – National Harbor, MD – Theater at MGM National Harbor
22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
24 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
25 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
26 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium
27 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
28 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady
March
1 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater
3 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
5 – Kansas City, MO – Kansas City Music Hall
6 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
8 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall
10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
11 – Nashville, TN – Opry House
12 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Auditorium
13 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
14 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
15 – Durham, NC – DPAC
17 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome
18 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center
19 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC
20 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
21 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
22 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
24 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
25 – Daytona Beach, FL – Peabody Auditorium
26 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena
27–28 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
29 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
31 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
April–May
1 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
2 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
3–4 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage^
9 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
10 – Irving, TX – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
12 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
16 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
17 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts
18 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
19 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre^
21 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
22 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre
23 – Costa Mesa, CA – Segerstrom Center for the Arts
24 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
25 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
30 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
May 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
“Dancing with the Stars” airs live Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+, and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.