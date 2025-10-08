‘Dancing with the Stars: Live!’ Returns for 2026 North American Tour After Sold-Out Run

Dancing with the Stars is hotter than ever — and now it’s taking the show on the road again. The hit television franchise will launch a 74-date Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour across North America in 2026, following a sold-out run earlier this year.

The tour kicks off January 22 at the Akron Civic Theatre in Akron, Ohio, and will feature an all-star lineup of professional dancers from the Emmy Award-winning ABC series. Fans can expect a mix of standout routines from Season 34 along with brand-new performances created exclusively for the stage.

The 2026 touring cast includes Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Hailey Bills. Additional celebrity guest stars will be announced.

Under the direction of Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore — known for La La Land and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — the show promises to bring the artistry and athleticism of the ballroom to audiences nationwide.

“We cannot wait for all the fans of DWTS to come out and enjoy the show we have dreamed up for this year’s tour,” said Jared Paul of Faculty Productions. “These dancers are simply the best in the world at what they do, and we hope that everyone is as thrilled as we are to enjoy this one-of-a-kind show that brings the TV favorite to life across North America.”

Ryan O’Dowd, President of Unscripted at BBC Studios and Executive Producer on Dancing with the Stars, added that the tour continues to grow along with the franchise’s passionate fan base.

“Last year, the tour sold out in every city for the first time in franchise history,” O’Dowd said. “The tour gives our professional dancers the chance to connect directly with the people who cheer and vote for them each week. That connection, coupled with the exhilaration of seeing these performances live, makes it an unforgettable experience.”

Tickets for Dancing with the Stars: Live! go on sale to the public Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m. local time through DWTSTour.com. Fans can gain early access through a free “Mirrorball Membership,” which includes presale access, VIP upgrades, and exclusive tour news. Presales begin Wednesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

VIP packages will also be available, offering premium seating, meet-and-greet opportunities, interactive experiences, and exclusive merchandise.

The tour is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and promoted by Live Nation and NS2.

(All dates subject to change; ^ indicates non–Live Nation show)

January

22 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

23 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino^

24 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theater

27 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

29 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

30–31 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^

February

1 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino^

3 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

4 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

5 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

7 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa^

10 – White Plains, NY – Westchester County Center

12 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

13 – Williamsport, PA – Community Arts Center

14 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey PAC

15 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

17–18 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center^

19 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome

20 – National Harbor, MD – Theater at MGM National Harbor

22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

24 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

25 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

26 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium

27 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

28 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady

March

1 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater

3 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

5 – Kansas City, MO – Kansas City Music Hall

6 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

8 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

11 – Nashville, TN – Opry House

12 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Auditorium

13 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

14 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

15 – Durham, NC – DPAC

17 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

18 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center

19 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC

20 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

21 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

22 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

24 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

25 – Daytona Beach, FL – Peabody Auditorium

26 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

27–28 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

29 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

31 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

April–May

1 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

2 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

3–4 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage^

9 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

10 – Irving, TX – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

12 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

16 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

17 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts

18 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

19 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre^

21 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

22 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

23 – Costa Mesa, CA – Segerstrom Center for the Arts

24 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

25 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

30 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

May 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

“Dancing with the Stars” airs live Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+, and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.