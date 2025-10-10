Dancing with the Stars Live tickets on sale in Denver at Bellco Theatre

Dancing with the Stars Live twirls into Denver’s Bellco Theatre on April 12, 2026, bringing the hit TV show’s glamour and energy to the stage. Fans can expect professional dancers and celebrity guests delivering dazzling routines from the screen to real life.

Tickets for the Denver performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Bellco Theatre box office or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—what you see is what you pay.

This live tour showcases the show’s signature mix of ballroom, Latin, and contemporary styles, featuring choreography and production value that mirror the television series’ high-energy appeal. Bellco Theatre’s downtown Denver location makes it an ideal venue for an evening of entertainment and artistry.

