Darius Rucker tickets on sale in Fort Lauderdale at Au-Rene Theater

Darius Rucker brings his signature country sound to Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 7, 2026. The Grammy Award-winning artist, known both as the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish and as a solo star, continues to captivate audiences with heartfelt vocals and chart-topping hits.

Tickets for the Fort Lauderdale show are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly at the theater box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden fees. Whether you’re looking for prime orchestra seating or balcony views, ScoreBig helps you secure the best available seats.

Rucker’s solo career has produced country favorites like “Wagon Wheel,” “Alright,” and “For the First Time,” and his live performances consistently draw packed houses nationwide. This one-night-only South Florida appearance offers fans the chance to experience his storytelling and artistry up close.

Plan now to join country fans for a night of unforgettable music in Fort Lauderdale.

