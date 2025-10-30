David Sedaris tickets on sale in Washington at DAR Constitution Hall

David Sedaris brings his sharp wit and observational humor to DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on April 19, 2026, at 3 p.m. The bestselling author and essayist will read from his latest works and share stories that blend humor, heart, and humanity.

Tickets for the April 19 event are on sale now through the venue box office and ScoreBig, where tickets to major shows come with no hidden fees — a smart choice for literary fans and comedy lovers alike.

Sedaris has captivated audiences for decades through his books and radio appearances on “NPR’s This American Life.” His live readings offer a unique window into his creative process, mixing personal reflections with spontaneous audience interaction.

DAR Constitution Hall’s historic setting adds a touch of elegance to an afternoon of laughter and insight from one of America’s most distinctive voices.

Shop for David Sedaris tickets at DAR Constitution Hall on April 19, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on David Sedaris tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.