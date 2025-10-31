Demi Lovato tickets on sale in Austin at Moody Center ATX

Demi Lovato brings her powerhouse vocals to the Moody Center in Austin on May 24, 2026. The multi-platinum pop artist returns to the road with a dynamic setlist spanning her biggest hits and new material.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy through the Moody Center box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets to major events are available with no hidden fees. Lovato’s blend of raw emotion and vocal firepower makes every performance a must-see experience.

The Austin show promises a mix of fan favorites like “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Cool for the Summer,” and “Heart Attack,” along with her latest tracks. The Moody Center’s modern design and top-tier acoustics will amplify her signature sound, creating a concert atmosphere that’s both intimate and electric.

Don’t miss your chance to see one of pop’s most versatile performers live in the heart of Texas this spring.

