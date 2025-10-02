DePaul Blue Demons tickets on sale in Chicago at Wintrust Arena

DePaul Blue Demons Basketball hosts a preseason exhibition against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on October 19, 2025. College hoops fans can get an early look at DePaul’s roster as the city rivals meet on the South Loop stage.

Tickets for this exhibition are on sale now. Purchase at the Wintrust Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which offers seats with no hidden fees. From lower-bowl sightlines to affordable upper-level options, ScoreBig helps Chicago fans lock in the best view for the action.

The matchup delivers a lively atmosphere before the regular season tips off, with Blue Demons supporters packing the home court and Loyola fans making the short trip. It’s a perfect Sunday outing for families, alumni, and students looking to catch live basketball in one of the city’s premier venues.

Secure your seats and get ready for a hard-court tune-up in downtown Chicago.

Shop for DePaul Blue Demons vs. Loyola Chicago tickets at Wintrust Arena on October 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Exhibition: DePaul Blue Demons vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.