Dirty Dancing in Concert tickets on sale in Edmonton at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Dirty Dancing in Concert brings the timeless romance and music of the classic 1987 film to the stage at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, Alberta, on April 12, 2026, at 7 p.m. Fans will relive the magic of Baby and Johnny’s iconic love story through live performances and the original film projected in stunning HD.

Tickets for the April 12 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Jubilee Auditorium box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden fees.

This unique production combines a screening of the full film with a live band and singers performing its unforgettable soundtrack, including “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” and the Oscar-winning “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” Audiences can sing along and dance in their seats as the energy of the movie is brought to life on stage for a one-night-only experience.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering the story for the first time, Dirty Dancing in Concert offers a night of nostalgia and excitement that celebrates one of the most beloved romantic dramas of all time.

Shop for Dirty Dancing in Concert tickets at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on April 12, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Dirty Dancing in Concert tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.